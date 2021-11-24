Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: Stitching together continental business plans will change fabric of SA society SA and Kenya are in talks about large infrastructure projects that could boost manufacturing capacity B L Premium

As a proud son of immigrants who came to SA in the 1980s to start a textile factory, I have long advocated for manufacturing as the sector the country must nurture if we are to overcome unemployment and become more prosperous.

I have seen first-hand that manufacturing is the most cost-effective way of creating sustainable jobs. Knitting and sewing machines are relatively inexpensive capital equipment and unskilled new workers can start with tasks such as packing and cleaning and move on to more skilled posts such as cutting and sewing in a matter of months...