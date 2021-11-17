Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Maybe nobody wants the EFF

17 November 2021 - 16:55
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the party’s election rally at Inanda Comprehensive School sports grounds in KwaZulu-Natal in this October 26 2021 file photo. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVLU
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the party’s election rally at Inanda Comprehensive School sports grounds in KwaZulu-Natal in this October 26 2021 file photo. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVLU

“The door is closed. For political expediency or friendship, I will not sacrifice the EFF,” party leader Julius Malema apparently said (“Deadlock raises odds of unstable metros after coalition talks fall apart”, November 16). 

Thank goodness for a leader of unflinching resolution and probity. Though, could it be because no others will have the EFF?

Paul Whelan,Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Deadlock raises odds of unstable metros after coalition talks fall apart

Coalition talks between parties collapse but ANC can elect some mayors with simple majority
Politics
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ANDILE NTINGI: Looking into black executives’ ...
Opinion
2.
ANN BERNSTEIN: Costs will stop localisation from ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Tight call for Reserve Bank on rates ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TOM EATON: ANC becomes chief scapegoat herder in ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s economic contribution ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

WAYNE SUSSMAN: Locally focused parties the biggest winners of the municipal ...

Opinion

NATASHA MARRIAN: All power to the Patriotic Alliance?

Opinion / State of play

Some in ANC resigned to opposition role as coalition talks race into final ...

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.