LETTER: Maybe nobody wants the EFF

“The door is closed. For political expediency or friendship, I will not sacrifice the EFF,” party leader Julius Malema apparently said (“Deadlock raises odds of unstable metros after coalition talks fall apart”, November 16).
Thank goodness for a leader of unflinching resolution and probity. Though, could it be because no others will have the EFF?
Paul Whelan,Via BusinessLIVE
