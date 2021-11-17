NATASHA MARRIAN: All power to the Patriotic Alliance?
The ANC is feeding voters to the wolves by effectively going back on its promise not to enter coalitions ‘at all costs’
17 November 2021 - 08:00
Our national soap opera, also known as coalition talks, continued in earnest this week — with an interesting entity taking centre stage, a 0.97% political party called the Patriotic Alliance (PA).
It is led by one Gayton McKenzie, ex-convict, self-proclaimed coloured nationalist, author of the critically acclaimed Kill Zuma by Any Means Necessary and once likened to the Guptas in terms of influence on the convict-in-chief and former president Jacob Zuma...
