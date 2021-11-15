LETTER: Rerunning elections would abuse law

Placing municipalities under administration merely to rerun elections would be an abuse of the relevant provisions of the law that were designed to allow provincial intervention only when municipalities were failing to deliver. (“Some in ANC resigned to opposition role as coalition talks race into final straight”, November 14).

Further, why would rerunning elections produce a different result?

Jean Redpath

Via BusinessLIVE

