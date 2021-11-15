Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rerunning elections would abuse law

Administration is meant for municipalities who fail to deliver services

Placing municipalities under administration merely to rerun elections would be an abuse of the relevant provisions of the law that were designed to allow provincial intervention only when municipalities were failing to deliver. (“Some in ANC resigned to opposition role as coalition talks race into final straight”, November 14).

Further, why would rerunning elections produce a different result?

Jean Redpath
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

