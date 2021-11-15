Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Give Ramaphosa credit

President has turned around some corruption

15 November 2021 - 15:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to the media outside parliament in Cape Town on Thursday, November 11 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to the media outside parliament in Cape Town on Thursday, November 11 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR

There is a lot wrong with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and indeed the government generally due to a decade of corrupt rule by Jacob Zuma cadres. However, the turnaround under President Cyril Ramaphosa is not sufficiently recognised. The SA Revenue Service leadership is now clean. The same obtains for Eskom, the NPA and more widely.

Admittedly,  government establishments need further cleaning up, but the heads of the fish no longer smell. The danger is that the time needed to turn things around fully causes voters to lose heart. The media is challenging the NPA, for example, asking why we’re not seeing orange overalls. There is an opportunity for a quick win here that will serve justice and restore faith.

The NPA could deal expeditiously with the growing plague of intimidation via social media. Unlike other crimes, threatening posts on social media in effect deliver themselves to the prosecuting authorities. The crime comes neatly packaged.

A glaring example was the incitement to beat up Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, purportedly by an EFF leader in KwaZulu-Natal. All that needs proving is the authenticity of the post. In such clear-cut cases it is unacceptable to wait for years to institute prosecution.

We need a system of rapid response courts to punish these corrosive cowards while the crime still burns in the public consciousness. Waiting years undermines the law. 

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s economic contribution tending towards zero

At the rate the ANC sheds votes SA could end up with John Steenhuisen as deputy president, writes Duma Gqubule
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa puts ANC first

FW de Klerk was genuine reformer and drove split between verligtes and verkramptes
Opinion
22 hours ago

Some in ANC resigned to opposition role as coalition talks race into final straight

Joburg, Tshwane, eThekwini, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay all hang in the balance
Politics
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The last thing SA needs now
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: Mediclinic ruling reflects ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa puts ANC first
Opinion / Letters
4.
BUSI MAVUSO: Godongwana sets example for strong ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Will Godongwana stand fast ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.