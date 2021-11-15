DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s economic contribution tending towards zero
At the rate the ANC sheds votes SA could end up with John Steenhuisen as deputy president
15 November 2021 - 14:31
Whichever way you look at it, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s track record in managing the economy has been deeply disappointing, to put it mildly. After almost four years as president he has nothing to show.
SA’s voters seem to agree — 2.7-million fewer people cast their votes for Ramaphosa and the ANC in the recent municipal poll than in 2016 when Jacob Zuma was president. In 2016 many ANC voters stayed at home, and the optimists in the party said things could not get worse, that Ramaphosa would turn things around. But it did get worse...
