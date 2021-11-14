Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Budget is no different

Does Enoch Godongwana have the support within the upper echelons of the ANC that he needs to succeed?

14 November 2021 - 19:30
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG

Your editorial comment refers (“The right noises, no surprises, spot on from script”, November 11). Down the years I have read countless “morning after” analyses of ANC finance ministers’ budget presentations. Most have had a wistful tone of “maybe this time it will be different”.

New finance minister Enoch Godongwana probably has the best of intentions, but does he have the support within the upper echelons of the party that he needs to succeed?

Unfortunately when good intentions meet the realities of ANC misgovernance, weak leadership, poor policy implementation, endemic incompetence and corruption, it all falls apart. Why should this time be any different?

The market should stop allowing the ANC the comfort of temporary respite on the back of budgets that cannot succeed in the face of all the built-in impediments.

Anton Kleinschmidt 
Via BusinessLIVE

