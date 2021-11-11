Economy Treasury estimates windfall tax this year at R120bn However, finance minister Enoch Godongwana has warned that the tax bonanza will be temporary B L Premium

The Treasury has forecast an increase of R120.3bn in its gross tax revenue in the current fiscal year in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

The commodity boom is largely responsible for this bonanza but is not expected to continue in future years. The improved economic growth performance and strong income tax collections — especially from corporates — have also contributed to the better result...