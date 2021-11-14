Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Not too late to vaccinate

14 November 2021 - 19:25
Picture: 123RF/LUIS CARCELLER
Why is there so much excitement, bordering on hysteria, about vaccination against Covid, when vaccination against viral killers has been successfully used for over 100 years and saved countless lives, made the world a healthier place and eradicated or brought under control such diseases as polio, smallpox, measles, mumps, yellow fever, chickenpox, rabies and many others, and has made flu manageable?

Why are otherwise intelligent people listening to demented activists who have no qualifications, and not to doctors and scientists with many years of study and training behind them? The vast majority of these anti-vaxxers have themselves been vaccinated against one or more of the diseases listed above, some legislated and compulsory, and have never had to worry that they or their children would contract a fatal disease.

It’s not too late — vaccinate.

Rodney Mazinter 
Camps Bay

