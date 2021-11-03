Opinion / Letters

LETTER: EFF allowed to break IEC rules

03 November 2021 - 15:56
The Electoral Commission of SA can bluster and try to defend itself over its inefficiencies, but how can it explain: (1) not sanctioning the EFF for not disclosing its donors as required by legislation, and (2) allowing the EFF to take part in the election when it refused to sign the legally mandated code of conduct.

I am surprised that the media and ever-ready DA and NGO lawyers let these two prejudicial omissions slide. 

Sydney Kaye
Via e-mail

