National SA's big three political parties take lead with almost 60% of votes counted With 58% of the vote counted, the ANC's support in the crucial metros of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane has dipped

With almost 60% of the vote count completed, SA’s big three political parties are taking the lead, with the governing ANC enjoying support of 46.42%, followed by the DA at 22.25% and the EFF at 10.09%.

By 6am on Wednesday, and with 58% of the votes counted nationally, the ANC’s support in Gauteng’s crucial metros of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane was still below the 50% mark, signalling that they could still be run by coalitions just as was the case after the 2016 municipal elections...