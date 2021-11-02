Politics ANC ready to trade for power in metros as support poised to dip below 50% B L Premium

Faced with its support dipping below the 50% mark in its worst elections since the advent of democracy in 1994, the ANC is steeling itself for concessions that will enable it to form coalitions in key municipalities across the country.

The party’s revival under President Cyril Ramaphosa, who travelled to Eswatini on Tuesday to meet King Mswati III and discuss that country’s political crisis, is set to suffer a blow, with results so far showing little or no chance of it winning back metros it lost control of in 2016...