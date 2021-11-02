ANC ready to trade for power in metros as support poised to dip below 50%
02 November 2021 - 22:58
Faced with its support dipping below the 50% mark in its worst elections since the advent of democracy in 1994, the ANC is steeling itself for concessions that will enable it to form coalitions in key municipalities across the country.
The party’s revival under President Cyril Ramaphosa, who travelled to Eswatini on Tuesday to meet King Mswati III and discuss that country’s political crisis, is set to suffer a blow, with results so far showing little or no chance of it winning back metros it lost control of in 2016...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now