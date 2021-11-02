Three main parties likely to be biggest losers in SA’s metros

Three of the main political parties — the ANC, DA and EFF — have seen significant decline in support across the country’s metros, paving the way for more coalition-governed municipal councils.

Various factors including the low voter turnout and the growth in support for smaller opposition parties — ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus and the IFP, which have all made significant inroads across the metros — have led to the decline in votes for the three main parties.

Analysis from the by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) before midday shows a staggering decline in support for the ANC across seven of the country’s eight metros. With 10% of the votes counted, the CSIR projects that the ANC is set to win only Buffalo City Metro with a comfortable 60.4% majority, followed by the DA’s 18.7% and the EFF’s 9.7%.

The ANC is expected to win Mangaung metro with 49.8%, a decrease from its 57.9% win in 2016, which is slightly lower than the 50+1% required for an outright win.

The DA is projected to retain governance of Cape Town although with a slight decrease in its support from 55.7% of the vote in 2016 to 54.1% of the vote in the 2021 polls. The Good party, formed in 2018 after the city’s former mayor, Patricia de Lille, resigned from the DA, is projected to obtain 4.2% of the vote.

In Gauteng, which contains three of the largest metros — Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and the City of Tshwane — hung municipal councils are expected, with none of the main parties managing to achieve enough votes to govern without forming coalitions with other parties.

In Tshwane, the DA’s support has steadily decreased from 43.1% in 2016 to 34.5% in 2021. This is followed by the ANC with 33.9% of the vote and the EFF with 12% of the vote, down from 15.2% in the last municipal elections.

The Freedom Front Plus, whose support increased from 2% in 2016 to 7.1% in 2021, and Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA, which received 5.9% of the vote, are expected to be the kingmakers in the council once coalition talks gets under way.

ActionSA’s vote is, however, unlikely to be handed over to the ANC after Mashaba indicated at the party’s final pre-election rally that ActionSA would not form a coalition with the ANC, which he labelled a party of “thieves”.

The DA was the biggest beneficiary of the voter stay-away in the previous municipal election in Johannesburg, getting 38.5% of the votes and paving the way for it to lead the city through a coalition with other parties.

However, now the party’s support has declined to 31.6% of the vote, with the ActionSA (9.3%) and FF Plus (2.5%) opposition parties clipping away at its traditional suburban voter base.

The IFP is the biggest winner in eThekwini, gaining more than double the percentage of votes it received in 2016. In the previous municipal polls the party received 4.3% of the votes in the metro, while the latest data shows that it is projected to receive 10.6% of the votes in 2021. Meanwhile, the ANC’s support in the city has declined from 59.1% in 2016 to 42.2% in 2021.

The DA is, however, projected to retain its status as the official opposition in eThekwini with 27.9% of the votes.

