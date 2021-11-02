National CSIR projects big losses for ANC and DA

SA’s premier research & development organisation, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), is predicting huge drops in support for the country’s two biggest political parties: the ANC and DA, signalling that some metros could still be run by coalitions just as they were five years ago.

In an update issued at 6.24am on Tuesday, the CSIR projects the ANC to achieve 46.8% of the vote, down from 54.5% it achieved in the 2016 municipal elections and 55.7% registered during the national election in 2019...