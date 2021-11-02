Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mahlatse Mphahlele should know that all lives matter

All lives include black lives

02 November 2021 - 17:16
Quinton de Kock's refusal to take the knee as a sign of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement is certain to have ramifications on his career. Picture: Reuters/Rogan Ward
Quinton de Kock's refusal to take the knee as a sign of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement is certain to have ramifications on his career. Picture: Reuters/Rogan Ward

I could not disagree more regarding the article by Mahlatse Mphahlele concerning Quinton de Kock and his refusal to “take the knee” in support of the Black Lives Matter movement (“Why I think Quinny has made a mistake,” October 27).

Apart from the fact that Cricket SA appears again to have botched the whole subject, all lives matter. If your columnist doesn’t understand, that includes blacks.

Alexander Buchanan
Morningside

