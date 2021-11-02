LETTER: Mahlatse Mphahlele should know that all lives matter

I could not disagree more regarding the article by Mahlatse Mphahlele concerning Quinton de Kock and his refusal to “take the knee” in support of the Black Lives Matter movement (“Why I think Quinny has made a mistake,” October 27).

Apart from the fact that Cricket SA appears again to have botched the whole subject, all lives matter. If your columnist doesn’t understand, that includes blacks.

Alexander Buchanan

Morningside

