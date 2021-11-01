NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas must discard egos when deciding on order of play
The cards have fallen badly for India and the West Indies, but they have fallen well for SA
01 November 2021 - 16:57
The majority of broadcast and commercial contracts are signed and sealed well before the start of an International Cricket Council event but there are always add-ons and bonuses. The cost of a package of 15-second advertising slots during semifinals and the final, for example, can vary by hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on which teams are competing.
The likely departure of India from the T20 World Cup before the knockout stages is a financial disaster for the game, never mind an emotional and spiritual one that will be suffered by their millions of supporters around the world...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now