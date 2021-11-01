Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas must discard egos when deciding on order of play The cards have fallen badly for India and the West Indies, but they have fallen well for SA B L Premium

The majority of broadcast and commercial contracts are signed and sealed well before the start of an International Cricket Council event but there are always add-ons and bonuses. The cost of a package of 15-second advertising slots during semifinals and the final, for example, can vary by hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on which teams are competing.

The likely departure of India from the T20 World Cup before the knockout stages is a financial disaster for the game, never mind an emotional and spiritual one that will be suffered by their millions of supporters around the world...