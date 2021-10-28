Opinion EUSEBIUS MCKAISER: To knee or not to knee, that isn’t the question The real issue for CSA — and South Africans in general — is how poorly questions of racism are dealt with in our society B L Premium

Cricket SA messed up by making it compulsory to take the knee if you want to play for the Proteas. Quinton de Kock, in turn, messed up by deciding he would rather not play for the team than take the knee.

The choice in how we analyse this is not between uncritical support of CSA’s decision or a lazy defence of De Kock’s right to a decision he can live with as a matter of conscience. There is a tissue of issues here that show how poorly questions of racism are dealt with in our society. Let’s cut through it all systematically...