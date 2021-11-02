YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Is debate surrounding SA economic policy just kabuki?
Stylised performances and posturing in Japanese theatre resemble the noise around debt versus growth
02 November 2021 - 17:02
Benedict Anderson, author of Imagined Communities, described the elements of Japanese theatre form kabuki as comprising “mysterious silences, lightening changes of mood, terrifying grimaces, spectacular acrobatics and sumptuous pageantry”.
SA’s economic policy debates seem to be caught in a similarly long saga characterised by huge doses of sentimental attachments to a list of priorities and increasingly cynical emotions of whether any of that will be implemented...
