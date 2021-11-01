Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: To knee or not to knee Cricket SA was cack-handed in De Kock saga, as players should do so willingly, as the England team does B L Premium

I watched the “taking the knee” saga involving Quinton de Kock with interest from the UK. Readers in SA will know the details better than me, but let’s recap for the sake of argument.

De Kock pulled out of the Twenty20 match against the West Indies last Tuesday after Cricket SA apparently told players in a statement shortly before that match that they were expected to take the knee before matches. De Kock refused, as he didn’t want to be forced to make the gesture, and pulled out of the match...