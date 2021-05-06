Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Give Post Office a break

They provide services we cannot get elsewhere

06 May 2021 - 16:05
The Parkview Post Office in Johannesburg. Picture: THE TIMES
The Parkview Post Office in Johannesburg. Picture: THE TIMES

We’ve all got into the habit of state-owned-enterprise-bashing, often for good reasons. But I take exception to Bekezela Phakathi’s comment in yesterday’s paper that “the bulk” of the SA Post Office’s branches are dysfunctional” (“Icasa backs post office’s push to limit parcel deliveries by couriers”, May 4).

This is not my experience at all. The post offices I know in Illovo, Orange Grove and Park Meadows, are very much functioning and provide services we cannot get elsewhere. And I suspect that in many smaller towns and rural areas the post offices are similarly important.

Ruth Muller, Northlands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Icasa adheres to postal law

Statement that Icasa is backing the SA Post Office in delivery push is wrong as its mandate is to implement what the law requires
Opinion
1 day ago

Icasa backs post office’s push to limit parcel deliveries by couriers

Private courier firms have approached the courts over proposal that could devastate the R20bn industry
National
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
THABO MBEKI: Our constitution gives us a ...
Opinion
2.
Zondo inquiry a wasteful dress rehearsal for ...
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: There’s a unionist on my board, and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ANC in free fall: whose suspension is it anyway?
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Timing of Pepco IPO is on the money
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Icasa adheres to postal law

Opinion / Letters

Icasa backs post office’s push to limit parcel deliveries by couriers

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.