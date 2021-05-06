LETTER: Give Post Office a break

We’ve all got into the habit of state-owned-enterprise-bashing, often for good reasons. But I take exception to Bekezela Phakathi’s comment in yesterday’s paper that “the bulk” of the SA Post Office’s branches are dysfunctional” (“Icasa backs post office’s push to limit parcel deliveries by couriers”, May 4).

This is not my experience at all. The post offices I know in Illovo, Orange Grove and Park Meadows, are very much functioning and provide services we cannot get elsewhere. And I suspect that in many smaller towns and rural areas the post offices are similarly important.

Ruth Muller, Northlands

