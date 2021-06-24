Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Flawed ANC destroying SA

24 June 2021 - 17:42
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL
While the ANC government is pushing hard to get National Health Insurance (NHI) through and nationalise the entire SA  health industry, a clear example of why this should never be allowed to happen is right before our eyes — the former Johannesburg General Hospital — sadly renamed after an icon, which now just links incompetence to her name — is yet to reopen after a fire.

If the ANC cannot open one formerly functional hospital after a confined fire, (especially during a fatal pandemic, when hospital beds are most needed) just imagine the entire medical system under the control of this malignant cancer, the ANC.

I have not seen a single SA entity this government controls, be it the SABC, SAA, the railways, municipalities, Eskom, the SA Post Office, the harbours, police, defence force or other national  infrastructure, that has improved since the ANC came to power. 

Just the opposite; by any parameter there has been a deterioration in standards, output and service delivery. It is so incompetent and corrupt that it cannot even control its own party finances. A failed political party is pushing our country towards failed statehood. Corrupt ANC equals corrupt SA. Dysfunctional ANC equals dysfunctional SA.

A fatally flawed party must not be allowed to continue to destroy this wonderful country, which is happening for the sole purpose of ANC cadre enrichment. The only way for this to happen is for the voting public to vote them out of power at every opportunity. ABANC: Anybody but the ANC.

Dr Peter Baker, Parktown North

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How many people has the ANC killed?

HIV/Aids and nevirapine, Life Esidimeni, Marikana, political assassinations, inter-ANC violence and now Covid-19: how much is the ANC responsible for?
LETTER: Loss of ‘tenderpreneur’ funding is behind ANC’s financial straits

ANC tolerated corruption on a huge scale because  it benefited from it
LETTER: It is madness to enforce ‘equality’

Promotion of Equality Bill is another example of the ANC obsession with impossible outcomes
