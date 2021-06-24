LETTER: Flawed ANC destroying SA

While the ANC government is pushing hard to get National Health Insurance (NHI) through and nationalise the entire SA health industry, a clear example of why this should never be allowed to happen is right before our eyes — the former Johannesburg General Hospital — sadly renamed after an icon, which now just links incompetence to her name — is yet to reopen after a fire.

If the ANC cannot open one formerly functional hospital after a confined fire, (especially during a fatal pandemic, when hospital beds are most needed) just imagine the entire medical system under the control of this malignant cancer, the ANC.

I have not seen a single SA entity this government controls, be it the SABC, SAA, the railways, municipalities, Eskom, the SA Post Office, the harbours, police, defence force or other national infrastructure, that has improved since the ANC came to power.

Just the opposite; by any parameter there has been a deterioration in standards, output and service delivery. It is so incompetent and corrupt that it cannot even control its own party finances. A failed political party is pushing our country towards failed statehood. Corrupt ANC equals corrupt SA. Dysfunctional ANC equals dysfunctional SA.

A fatally flawed party must not be allowed to continue to destroy this wonderful country, which is happening for the sole purpose of ANC cadre enrichment. The only way for this to happen is for the voting public to vote them out of power at every opportunity. ABANC: Anybody but the ANC.

Dr Peter Baker, Parktown North

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.