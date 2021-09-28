Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa’s tall story

28 September 2021 - 18:29
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: GCIS

The good story President Cyril Ramaphosa insists the ANC has to tell is perhaps a good story for the families of the cadres that have looted the fiscus, but not for SA. 

Over the past 27 years the ANC has wrecked SA through looting, corruption and incompetence. Now, according to the president, the ANC government has awakened to the fact that “many municipalities are confronted by corruption and mismanagement”.

Yet ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile was recently filmed handing out money to churchgoers while on the campaign trail, making clear that the ANC is still desperately trying to cling to power.

There are no state entities under the ANC government that are not either dysfunctional or bankrupt. If you believe a word Ramaphosa says, you will believe anything.

Nathan Cheiman, Northcliff

