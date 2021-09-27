Politics Major parties in high gear to woo voters ahead of local elections DA to end load-shedding in areas it governs B L Premium

With the local government elections rapidly approaching, campaigning has gone into overdrive as political parties seek to woo the electorate ahead of the polls.

Ahead of the ANC’s manifesto launch on Monday, party president Cyril Ramaphosa spent Sunday on the campaign trail in Ekurhuleni, while the EFF simultaneously launched its ambitious manifesto and newly acquired headquarters in central Johannesburg, which it named after late struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela...