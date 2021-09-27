Major parties in high gear to woo voters ahead of local elections
DA to end load-shedding in areas it governs
27 September 2021 - 05:09
With the local government elections rapidly approaching, campaigning has gone into overdrive as political parties seek to woo the electorate ahead of the polls.
Ahead of the ANC’s manifesto launch on Monday, party president Cyril Ramaphosa spent Sunday on the campaign trail in Ekurhuleni, while the EFF simultaneously launched its ambitious manifesto and newly acquired headquarters in central Johannesburg, which it named after late struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela...
