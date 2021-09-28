Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What would Mandela have made of Ramaphosa?

28 September 2021 - 17:54
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was ANC secretary-general at the time, stands next to President Nelson Mandela as he holds up a copy of the new SA constitution at its signing in 1996. File photo: ROBBIE BOTHA
Historic clips and photos show President Cyril Ramaphosa posing with Nelson Mandela, FW de Klerk and Roelf Meyer during the crucial talks that led to the drawing up of what is among the best constitutions in the world.

As Mandela’s secretary-general, he must have learnt a lot from the icon, with whom he surely would have shared similar philosophies and strategies to help uplift a country that had suffered under a draconian regime.

How could a man with this background either seemingly condone the corrupt goings-on of Jacob Zuma, or turn a blind eye? After all, as deputy he was Zuma’s right-hand man.

What would Mandela have made of Ramaphosa’s stance, knowing the country was being plundered?

With these disconcerting facts in mind, why do we allow the ANC to continue to reign? The municipal election is an opportunity to take over the municipalities that have become symptomatic of the ANC’s misrule.

The ballot box beckons as never before.

Cliff Buchler, Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

