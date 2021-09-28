LETTER: What would Mandela have made of Ramaphosa?

Historic clips and photos show President Cyril Ramaphosa posing with Nelson Mandela, FW de Klerk and Roelf Meyer during the crucial talks that led to the drawing up of what is among the best constitutions in the world.

As Mandela’s secretary-general, he must have learnt a lot from the icon, with whom he surely would have shared similar philosophies and strategies to help uplift a country that had suffered under a draconian regime.

How could a man with this background either seemingly condone the corrupt goings-on of Jacob Zuma, or turn a blind eye? After all, as deputy he was Zuma’s right-hand man.

What would Mandela have made of Ramaphosa’s stance, knowing the country was being plundered?

With these disconcerting facts in mind, why do we allow the ANC to continue to reign? The municipal election is an opportunity to take over the municipalities that have become symptomatic of the ANC’s misrule.

The ballot box beckons as never before.

Cliff Buchler, Claremont

