LETTER: Peace doesn’t exist without war

20 September 2021 - 15:14
As a riposte to Terry Crawford-Browne’s predictable rant against the new security pact between the US, UK and Australia (“War business grinds on”, September 19), I can do no better than quote US comedian Jack Handey, who said: “I can picture in my mind a world without war, a world without hate. And I can picture us attacking that world, because they’d never expect it.”

As the Roman general Vegetius put it: Si vis pacem, para bellumif you want peace, prepare for war.

Richard McNeill
Noordhoek

