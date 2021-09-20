LETTER: Peace doesn’t exist without war

As a riposte to Terry Crawford-Browne’s predictable rant against the new security pact between the US, UK and Australia (“War business grinds on”, September 19), I can do no better than quote US comedian Jack Handey, who said: “I can picture in my mind a world without war, a world without hate. And I can picture us attacking that world, because they’d never expect it.”

As the Roman general Vegetius put it: Si vis pacem, para bellum — if you want peace, prepare for war.

Richard McNeill

Noordhoek

