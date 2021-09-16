Opinion / Letters

LETTER: When will they ever learn?

Defeats in Vietnam and Afghanistan have taught the alliance nothing

16 September 2021 - 14:44
A member of the US Navy stands at the US navy's ship "Hershel Woody Williams" during the "African Lion" military exercise, on June 11 2021 in Morocco's city of Agadir. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/FADEL SENNA
A member of the US Navy stands at the US navy's ship "Hershel Woody Williams" during the "African Lion" military exercise, on June 11 2021 in Morocco's city of Agadir. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/FADEL SENNA

The announcement that the US, Britain and Australia, three of the Five Eyes Alliance of English-speaking countries (Canada and New Zealand are the other two), have established a nuclear submarine alliance to threaten China, confirms again that the war business has learnt nothing from its humiliating defeats in Vietnam and Afghanistan.

The war business’s priority is to fleece the taxpayers by spending more trillions on war instead of peace. The consequences will hasten the economic and political collapse of US Empire Inc.  Hopefully China will retaliate against Australia by cancelling its coal, iron ore and other imports, and against the US by dumping the dollar.

The world knew there was a lunatic in the White House during Donald Trump’s presidency. Yet even Trump is now eclipsed by Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison, who arrogantly ignore that the use of nuclear weapons is prohibited in international law in terms of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which came into effect in January this year.

Terry Crawford-Browne
World Beyond War SA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your says. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

UN warns Syria is unsafe for refugees as violence worsens

Commission notes hostilities in several areas of the war-torn country, rights violations, a collapsing economy and drought
World
1 day ago

Russia mobilises 200,000 troops in war-games with Belarus

Putin and Lukashenko have committed to joint defence of their 'Union State' and its borders with Nato  members Poland and Lithuania
World
3 days ago

Protester killed, dozens wounded in clashes with security forces in South Yemen

Saudi-backed alliance struggles with a collapse of public services in areas they control
World
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: A president sapped by the ANC, with ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Sisulu is not corrupt
Opinion / Letters
3.
DAVID SHAPIRO: Invaluable lessons from the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Loose cannons in cabinet threaten ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
THULAS NXESI: Left to themselves, employers will ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.