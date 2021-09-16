LETTER: When will they ever learn?

The announcement that the US, Britain and Australia, three of the Five Eyes Alliance of English-speaking countries (Canada and New Zealand are the other two), have established a nuclear submarine alliance to threaten China, confirms again that the war business has learnt nothing from its humiliating defeats in Vietnam and Afghanistan.

The war business’s priority is to fleece the taxpayers by spending more trillions on war instead of peace. The consequences will hasten the economic and political collapse of US Empire Inc. Hopefully China will retaliate against Australia by cancelling its coal, iron ore and other imports, and against the US by dumping the dollar.

The world knew there was a lunatic in the White House during Donald Trump’s presidency. Yet even Trump is now eclipsed by Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison, who arrogantly ignore that the use of nuclear weapons is prohibited in international law in terms of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which came into effect in January this year.

Terry Crawford-Browne

World Beyond War SA

