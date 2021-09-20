NEVA MAKGETLA: History counts when measuring performance in municipalities
The more prosperous can pay more in tariffs, which perpetuates inequality in services
20 September 2021 - 15:14
In sports we don’t require third-tier teams to take on the premier league. It wouldn’t be fair, unless we also enabled them to acquire competitive talent, equipment and playing fields.
Understanding and remedying the shortcomings in municipalities requires a similarly nuanced approach. Hugely unequal investment in different communities was a central pillar of apartheid, and by definition investment has long-run impacts. As a result, effective efforts to upgrade local government must address the persistent deprivation facing some municipalities, rather than blaming everything on the incumbents’ personal shortcomings...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now