Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A vax lottery will motivate the undecided

The prospect of winning a large prize will drive masses of people to get the jab

02 September 2021 - 16:22
California governor Newsom poses with two of the winners of the Vax for the Win lottery in Los Angeles. Picture: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
California governor Newsom poses with two of the winners of the Vax for the Win lottery in Los Angeles. Picture: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

In the battle against the fallout from Covid-19 one of the biggest concerns is to get foreign travel going again, as this will restore thousands of jobs and provide economic stimulation. I believe this will only occur when the percentage of vaccinated people in the country is high enough, but at present the vaccine uptake is too slow to provide relief anytime soon.

There are three main groups when it comes to vaccinations: those who are very pro-vax, those who are very antivax and those who are uncommitted. My guess is that the last group is by far the largest. They may be a little concerned over being vaccinated but are not antivax, and since many are not at high risk of Covid-19 they are prepared to take their chances.

I suggest a way to change this would be a vaccination lottery. This would target the uncommitted group as it would give them an incentive to get vaccinated. If, for a limited time, every month one large prize were given away to a person who gets vaccinated, that would drive masses of people to get the jab and drive down the infection rate.

Your chances of winning the vax lottery would be dramatically better than the Lotto, and it would not cost you a thing to enter. By employing the above, for a relatively small amount of money in the bigger scheme of things, the government would be able to achieve its goal rapidly without having to consider highly contentious compulsory vaccination.

Johan Booysen 
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Elderly left behind in Thailand’s vaccination drive

Government plans to prioritise inoculating the elderly shifted after a major outbreak of Covid-19 in Bangkok in April
World
2 days ago

Tourism-dependent Singapore begins guarded approach to letting visitors in

In Singapore, most of those 12 years and older have been vaccinated, and the government is looking at inoculating children early in 2022
World
1 day ago

SA deaths aren’t linked to Covid-19 vaccines, regulator says

Sahpra says there is no evidence of a causal link between coronavirus vaccines and the deaths reported among people who had recently received the ...
National
1 day ago

Discovery shares slump after it waives dividend and flags possible capital raise

The group’s shares fell 10% after it flagged a possible rights issue to fund its China business
Companies
8 hours ago

State considers vaccine passports for businesses and public amenities

Health minister Joe Phaahla  ‘quite certain’ mandatory jabs ahead once SA has attained sufficient vaccine coverage
National
1 day ago

Elderly left behind in Thailand’s vaccination drive

Government plans to prioritise inoculating the elderly shifted after a major outbreak of Covid-19 in Bangkok in April
World
2 days ago

Tourism-dependent Singapore begins guarded approach to letting visitors in

In Singapore, most of those 12 years and older have been vaccinated, and the government is looking at inoculating children early in 2022
World
1 day ago

SA deaths aren’t linked to Covid-19 vaccines, regulator says

Sahpra says there is no evidence of a causal link between coronavirus vaccines and the deaths reported among people who had recently received the ...
National
1 day ago

Discovery shares slump after it waives dividend and flags possible capital raise

The group’s shares fell 10% after it flagged a possible rights issue to fund its China business
Companies
8 hours ago

State considers vaccine passports for businesses and public amenities

Health minister Joe Phaahla  ‘quite certain’ mandatory jabs ahead once SA has attained sufficient vaccine coverage
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Decision time for government on Eskom
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: With a leftie in charge of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Huge effort to rescue Massmart — ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TOM EATON: A financial El Nino has settled over ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: ANC’s money troubles
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.