National / Health

SA deaths aren’t linked to Covid-19 vaccines, regulator says

Sahpra says there is no evidence of a causal link between coronavirus vaccines and the 51 deaths reported among people who had recently received the shots

01 September 2021 - 14:45 Tamar Kahn
Picture: 123RF/SSILVER
Picture: 123RF/SSILVER

SA’s medicines regulator has found no evidence of a causal link between coronavirus vaccines and the deaths reported among people who had recently received the shots, parliament heard on Wednesday.

SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela told MPs that as of August 13, 51 deaths after Covid-19 vaccination had been reported to the National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee (NISEC), a non-statutory body appointed by the health minister.

Thirty of the 32 investigations that had been completed were deemed to be coincidental, and there was insufficient information provided on the other two, Semete-Makokotlela told members of the health portfolio committee.

Among the completed investigations, 29 were probes into deaths following receipt of the Pfizer vaccine, and three came after the Johnson & Johnson jab.

The government is providing the single-shot J&J vaccine, and the double-dose Pfizer vaccine in its national immunisation programme, which began with a study for healthcare workers in February. Delays in the supply of J&J vaccines mean the government has so far administered more Pfizer shots: as of August 31, 2.8-million J&J shots and 9.7-million Pfizer jabs — 3.1-million of which were the second dose — had been administered.

The NISEC is also investigating 107 reports of serious adverse events after Covid-19 vaccines, including heart problems, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, and vascular problems, said Semete-Makokotlela.

Sahpra relies on individuals to report side effects, either through its Med Safety app, via the national Covid-19 hotline (0800 029 999), or at a healthcare facility such as a clinic.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

Sinovac’s CoronaVac shot gets thumbs up from Saphra

CoronaVac is administered as two doses, with the second dose administered between 14 and 28 days after the first dose
National
1 month ago

SA reconsiders AstraZeneca jab as it proves effective against Delta variant

SA sold 1-million doses of the vaccine to the AU in March because it was not effective against Beta Covid-19 variant
National
2 months ago

Decision on Coronavac at advanced stage, says medicines regulator

The SA Health Products Regulator says it is also conducting a rolling review of the Russian Sputnik vaccine
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lindiwe Zulu withdraws green paper on social ...
National
2.
Limiting early access to pensions will spur ...
National
3.
Motsoaledi frustrated with slow progress on home ...
National
4.
State considers vaccine passports for businesses ...
National / Health
5.
Eskom’s mountain of debt wipes out gains
National

Related Articles

Joe Phaahla urged to get backup vaccines for Pfizer and J&J

National / Health

Medicines regulator not planning to suspend J&J shot after US flags risk of ...

National / Health

Sinovac’s CoronaVac shot gets thumbs up from Saphra

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.