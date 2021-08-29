LETTER: Enough of free trade

The article by Dr Morgenie Pillay of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement advocating free trade and questioning 20% localisation by SA, was a worrying read (“SA is dancing the tango at the ballet with its localisation plan”, August 25).

Sadly, globalists pulled the wool over former president Nelson Mandela’s eyes when selling international trade to his government. International trade has deindustrialised this country to the point of becoming the most unemployed nation on earth. It has robbed us of factories and jobs, and personal, corporate and value-added taxes, which has forced us into a borrowing spree.

The continued obsession with disastrous free trade is dangerously naive. SA should become stubbornly protectionist, with not 20% but 70% localisation. After a long period of closing our economy up more (as other nations have done), we should open up slowly to desperate African economies from a position of strength.

Enough of the free trade-led deindustrialisation. We’ve had enough.

Hitesh Naran

Johannesburg

