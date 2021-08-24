Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Disciplinary inquiries are a sham

Former water & sanitation minister set up an advisory committee disguised as a panel

24 August 2021 - 15:29
Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: REUTERS
Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: REUTERS

At last we can have some insight into how disciplinary panels are chosen and corrupted by the various governmental departments (“Mchunu denies dismantling Sisulu’s disciplinary committee”, August 22). In essence, the former water & sanitation minister set up an advisory committee disguised as a disciplinary panel.  There certainly were no independent individuals.

I have been extremely suspicious for many years that many of these internal disciplinary inquiries are intended merely to persuade the public that the process is fair and that justice is being done. This has now been shown to be a sham. 

The top management team of the Unemployment Insurance Fund was suspended on full pay and full benefits many months ago. We kept asking what transpired, and were promised that we will receive the recommendations of the disciplinary chairs.

Yet I have not received any answers to any of our questions. It appears that the notifications to attend the disciplinary inquiries are secret, the recommendations of the chairs are secret and the outcomes of these hearings are likewise secret. The public and parliament are mushrooms — kept in the dark and fed manure.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy labour & employment spokesperson

