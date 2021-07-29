Sitole says it is premature to resign over spy equipment saga
DA asks whether there will be a disciplinary inquiry or dismissals
29 July 2021 - 18:53
National police commissioner Khehla Sitole insisted in parliament on Thursday that it is premature to suggest that he and two of his deputies should resign over the police’s controversial procurement of spy equipment.
At a meeting of parliament’s police committee Sitole said that the matter had been cleared up in an investigation by the inspector-general and that the recent court cases he lost were related to the classification and declassification of documents...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now