National Sitole says it is premature to resign over spy equipment saga DA asks whether there will be a disciplinary inquiry or dismissals

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole insisted in parliament on Thursday that it is premature to suggest that he and two of his deputies should resign over the police’s controversial procurement of spy equipment.

At a meeting of parliament’s police committee Sitole said that the matter had been cleared up in an investigation by the inspector-general and that the recent court cases he lost were related to the classification and declassification of documents...