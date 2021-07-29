ANC pleads caution on suspected riot instigators
The party is wary of causing further divisions, saying it will discipline instigators after they are investigated and prosecuted by the state
29 July 2021 - 19:33
The ANC is cautiously dealing with the fallout from the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, saying law-enforcement agencies must take the lead and make arrests before it takes disciplinary action against any of its members who were involved.
While it might want to enforce discipline in its ranks, the governing party is wary that any internal action has the potential to deepen divisions in the party which played out after the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma earlier this month...
