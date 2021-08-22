National Mchunu denies dismantling Sisulu’s disciplinary committee Body was advisory in nature and its tenure ended with his predecessor’s redeployment to tourism, minister says BL PREMIUM

Newly appointed water & sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu has dismissed allegations that he dismantled a disciplinary advisory committee that was taking on senior departmental officials accused of corruption, saying the committee’s term ended.

The ministerial disciplinary advisory committee, which was chaired by former minister Susan Shabangu, was established by former minister Lindiwe Sisulu in December 2020 to drive the process of holding officials identified as wrongdoers to account and to respond to systemic concerns raised by the auditor-general...