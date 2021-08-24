World / Africa

Cash strapped Zimbabwe gets $961m from IMF

Funds are part of IMF’s record $650bn allocation to member nations

24 August 2021 - 15:24 NELSON BANYA
Zimbabwean finance minister Mthuli Ncube. Picture: REUTERS
Zimbabwean finance minister Mthuli Ncube. Picture: REUTERS

Zimbabwe’s government said on Tuesday it has received the equivalent of $961m in Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) from the International Monetary Fund, part of $650bn the IMF is distributing to its members.

The IMF’s largest-ever distribution of monetary reserves will provide additional liquidity for the global economy, supplementing member countries’ foreign exchange reserves and reducing their reliance on more expensive domestic or external debt.

SDRs are reserve assets issued by the IMF, backed by dollars, euros, yen, sterling and yuan. “The immediate effect of this support from the IMF is to increase the foreign exchange reserves position of the country by $961-million,” finance minister Mthuli Ncube and central bank governor John Mangudya said in a joint statement.

“This will go a long way in buttressing the stability of the domestic economy.”

Zimbabwe reintroduced its currency, the Zimbabwe dollar, in 2019 after a decade of dollarisation. However, the local unit has been unstable as a result of critical foreign currency shortages. The Zimbabwe dollar is officially trading at $86 against the US dollar, but is significantly weaker, at $150 on a thriving black market.

Reuters

Currency dispute stalls private investment in Zimbabwe energy sector

Nyangani Renewable Energy wants to be paid in US dollars but the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company wants to pay in Zimbabwe ...
World
20 hours ago

Currency dispute holds up Zimbabwe private power industry

Arbitration ruling awaited over currency conversion disagreement
World
7 hours ago

VUSLAT BAYOGLU: Mining helps SA look after its own

SA has been able to reinstate the Covid-19 relief grant because of improved mining taxes
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
China tightens oversight of accounting firms in ...
World / Asia
2.
T Rowe Price and Amundi cash in as bets on Zambia ...
World / Africa
3.
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine gets landmark full ...
World / Americas
4.
Dozens still missing after record rain and floods ...
World / Americas
5.
China has zero Covid-19 cases, but can it ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Zimbabwe gravediggers can’t keep up with Covid

Features / Africa

Power producer dispute with Zim utility awaits arbitration decision

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.