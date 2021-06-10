Lindiwe Sisulu holds water and sanitation officials to account
The department has been plagued by fraud, corruption and procurement irregularities
10 June 2021 - 18:14
The department of human settlements, water and sanitation is making steady progress in holding to account those responsible for the mountain of irregular expenditure incurred over the years.
Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has appointed former minister Susan Shabangu to head up a ministerial advisory disciplinary committee (established in December 2020) to drive the process of holding officials identified as wrongdoers to account and to respond to the concerns raised by the auditor-general...
