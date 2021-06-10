National Lindiwe Sisulu holds water and sanitation officials to account The department has been plagued by fraud, corruption and procurement irregularities BL PREMIUM

The department of human settlements, water and sanitation is making steady progress in holding to account those responsible for the mountain of irregular expenditure incurred over the years.

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has appointed former minister Susan Shabangu to head up a ministerial advisory disciplinary committee (established in December 2020) to drive the process of holding officials identified as wrongdoers to account and to respond to the concerns raised by the auditor-general...