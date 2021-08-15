Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Should we trust Ramaphosa or be sceptical? BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa might find his a thankless task. Perceived and actual failures attract intense criticism while there is a reluctance to give him any credit.

Take his gruelling testimony at the Zondo commission last week, which followed a previous appearance that can hardly be said to have been a walk in the park. Given the assault on the constitution by his predecessor, and the physical attack on the country by his would-be supporters, seeing the president forced to confront his party’s failures was a powerful affirmation of the democratic order...