LUKANYO MNYANDA: Should we trust Ramaphosa or be sceptical?
15 August 2021 - 17:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa might find his a thankless task. Perceived and actual failures attract intense criticism while there is a reluctance to give him any credit.
Take his gruelling testimony at the Zondo commission last week, which followed a previous appearance that can hardly be said to have been a walk in the park. Given the assault on the constitution by his predecessor, and the physical attack on the country by his would-be supporters, seeing the president forced to confront his party’s failures was a powerful affirmation of the democratic order...
