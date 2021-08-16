LETTER: It’s time for the ANC to have the courage to follow successful growth strategies

The root of our economic ills lies in the implementation of racist black economic empowerment (BEE) policies, which include the practice of deploying unqualified and inexperienced cadres into the administration and state-owned enterprises.

The ANC justifies this based on the assumption that had apartheid not happened, black South Africans would have been proportionately represented across the economy. There is no evidence to suggest this would have been the case.



Either way, socioeconomic engineering has never worked, and there is irrefutable evidence that ANC policy is the direct cause of greater poverty in SA.

It is time for it to have the courage to follow successful growth strategies to give hope to the poor whose interests it claims to have at heart.

Miles Japhet, via email

