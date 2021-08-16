Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It’s time for the ANC to have the courage to follow successful growth strategies

There is irrefutable evidence that ANC policy is the direct cause of greater poverty in SA

16 August 2021 - 14:43 Miles Japhet
The root of our economic ills lies in the implementation of racist black economic empowerment (BEE) policies, which include the practice of deploying unqualified and inexperienced cadres into the administration and state-owned enterprises.

The ANC justifies this based on the assumption that had apartheid not happened, black South Africans would have been proportionately represented across the economy. There is no evidence to suggest this would have been the case.

Either way, socioeconomic engineering has never worked, and there is irrefutable evidence that ANC policy is the direct cause of greater poverty in SA.

It is time for it to have the courage to follow successful growth strategies to give hope to the poor whose interests it claims to have at heart.

Miles Japhet, via email

LETTER: Practical questions about cadre deployment

The practice thwarts a professional public service, despite what Cyril Ramaphosa told the Zondo commission
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Apex court to hear IEC’s election postponement application

The DA intends to oppose the Electoral Commission of SA’s bid to have the local government polls pushed beyond October 27
CAROL PATON: Honesty is the best policy, even for politicians like Ramaphosa

The president’s silence my have been strategic, but it cost the country R59bn and maybe its future
