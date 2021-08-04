Opinion / Letters

LETTER: World benefits from Israel’s expertise on water

Contrary to Terry Crawford-Browne’s fictional diatribe, all existing desalination technology results in the production of brine

04 August 2021 - 16:25
Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KAITDUMRONG
Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KAITDUMRONG

Countries suffering from drought and water insecurity are implementing Israeli programmes focusing on affordable sewerage and stormwater recycling, inventive irrigation techniques, water from air and, importantly, desalination of sea and brackish water.

In 2016 an Israeli company, IDE Technologies, built the largest desalination plant in the western hemisphere, producing about 190-million litres of potable water of the highest quality daily for drought-stricken California while creating about 2,500 jobs and generating about $350m for the local economy.

The same technology offered to the Palestinians and surrounding Arab countries was turned down for political reasons. But there are IDE plants in the US, Israel, China, India, Russia and many other countries.

Contrary to Terry Crawford-Browne’s fictional diatribe, all existing desalination technology results in the production of brine (“Israel must admit where its water come from,” August 3). Because brine contains twice the salt concentration of seawater and does not contain oxygen, it sinks and spreads along the ocean floor where it destroys life.

A revolutionary Israeli process produces crystallised sea salt that can, as a desalination by-product, be commercially shipped and sold worldwide. It is the only alternative to desalinating seawater on a utility scale without the production of brine.

In addition, the process is run on solar power and natural gas, which is 7.4 times less expensive than electricity, and reuses 95% of the thermal energy expended. The use of electricity in desalination results in water 2.4 times more expensive and has the attendant destructive pollution dangers.

Rodney Mazinter
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Israel must admit where its water come from

The energy requirements for desalination are not only huge, but every litre of drinking water creates another litre of brine, thus also destroying ...
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Desalination works — ask Jordan

Israel supplies the Palestinians with about twice the amount of water required under the Oslo Accord
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Many strings attached to pension ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
RICHARD GRANT: Downward-trending inflation ...
Opinion
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Tencent, the CCP and bad ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Income grant looks doable now, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: From supercycle to spin ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.