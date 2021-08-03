Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel must admit where its water come from

The energy requirements for desalination are not only huge, but every litre of drinking water creates another litre of brine, thus also destroying sea life

03 August 2021 - 10:28
Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KAITDUMRONG
Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KAITDUMRONG

I gasp in disbelief at Charles Abelsohn’s claim that Israel so generously supplies Palestine and Jordan with fresh water (“Desalination works — ask Jordan,” August 2). Israel has stolen the water from Palestinian aquifers and the Jordan River. Even the Dead Sea is fast drying up.

The drinking water  in Tel Aviv is frequently contaminated with Gaza sewerage that flows into the Mediterranean because the Israeli government prevents Gaza from repairing the sewerage system damaged during the 2008/2009 war. 

And the Israeli government report that I cited is posted on its current website, not some 1998 report referring to agricultural uses back in 1975. The energy requirements for desalination are not only huge, but every litre of drinking water creates another litre of brine, thus also destroying sea life.

As an Israeli settler living in Kfar Sava in the Qalqilya district of the occupied territories, Abelsohn will of course never admit that he is living on stolen Palestinian land and drinking stolen Palestinian water. 

Terry Crawford-Browne
Via e-mail

LETTER: Desalination works — ask Jordan

Israel supplies the Palestinians with about twice the amount of water required under the Oslo Accord
Opinion
21 hours ago

LETTER: SA must catch up with rest of Africa on Israel

The government whinges about a seat at the AU table, but stays mum on riots in Cuba
Opinion
21 hours ago

US warns Iran of ‘appropriate response’ after alleged attack on Israel-linked tanker

Two crew members — a Romanian and a Briton — died on board the Mercer Street but Iran denies responsibility
World
1 day ago
