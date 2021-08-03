LETTER: Israel must admit where its water come from

I gasp in disbelief at Charles Abelsohn’s claim that Israel so generously supplies Palestine and Jordan with fresh water (“Desalination works — ask Jordan,” August 2). Israel has stolen the water from Palestinian aquifers and the Jordan River. Even the Dead Sea is fast drying up.

The drinking water in Tel Aviv is frequently contaminated with Gaza sewerage that flows into the Mediterranean because the Israeli government prevents Gaza from repairing the sewerage system damaged during the 2008/2009 war.

And the Israeli government report that I cited is posted on its current website, not some 1998 report referring to agricultural uses back in 1975. The energy requirements for desalination are not only huge, but every litre of drinking water creates another litre of brine, thus also destroying sea life.

As an Israeli settler living in Kfar Sava in the Qalqilya district of the occupied territories, Abelsohn will of course never admit that he is living on stolen Palestinian land and drinking stolen Palestinian water.

Terry Crawford-Browne

Via e-mail

