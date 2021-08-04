Opinion DHIREN VANMALI: Free-trade framework revs up Africa’s automotive future

Despite the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the African Continental Free-Trade Area (AfCFTA) has been ratified by 37 AU member states after seven months of the agreement’s commercial use.

AfCFTA is a key component of the AU’s Agenda 2063, which aims to boost the continent’s socioeconomic growth. It would do so by accelerating the industrialisation of Africa, integrating regional markets, stimulating growth and supporting the welfare of its people. Underpinning that is the role of faster, easier, more economically viable trade and trade networks...