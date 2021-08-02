LETTER: SA must catch up with rest of Africa on Israel

How behind the times is the department of international relations & co-operation! It is obviously too much for the ANC to stomach that the AU has decided to give Israel a seat at the table, not least because the latter is a pragmatic partner that can bring great help in the fields of water, agriculture and technology, to name but a few areas.

But no, the ANC can never forgive Israel for selling arms and technology to the apartheid state. Despite the fact that new ties are being forged between Israel and certain Arab states, SA prefers to nurse its old grievances, even though its star buddy, Cuba, is now experiencing a good dose of anti-authoritarian rioting.

Not a word being said about that at the ANC table!

Sandra Goldberg, Via e-mail

