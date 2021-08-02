Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA must catch up with rest of Africa on Israel

02 August 2021 - 14:13
An Israeli flag is pictured in front of the warship "Atzmaut" (Independence, in Hebrew), built by a German company ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, during a handover ceremony, in Kiel, Germany, on July 27 2021. REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER
An Israeli flag is pictured in front of the warship "Atzmaut" (Independence, in Hebrew), built by a German company ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, during a handover ceremony, in Kiel, Germany, on July 27 2021. REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

How behind the times is the department of international relations & co-operation! It is obviously too much for the ANC to stomach that the AU has decided to give Israel a seat at the table, not least because the latter is a pragmatic partner that can bring great help in the fields of water, agriculture and technology, to name but a few areas.

But no, the ANC can never forgive Israel for selling arms and technology to the apartheid state. Despite the fact that new ties are being forged between Israel and certain Arab states, SA prefers to nurse its old grievances, even though its star buddy, Cuba, is now experiencing a good dose of anti-authoritarian rioting.

Not a word being said about that at the ANC table!

Sandra Goldberg, Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your says. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

US warns Iran of ‘appropriate response’ after alleged attack on Israel-linked tanker

Two crew members — a Romanian and a Briton — died on board the Mercer Street but Iran denies responsibility
World
9 hours ago

LETTER: Israel is no example when it comes to water

A recent UN study confirmed that after Bahrain, Israel is the world’s worst abuser of its water resources
Opinion
3 days ago

Israel to offer third Pfizer shot to over-60s in battle against Delta variant

First booster campaign in the world turns the country into a testing ground for a third dose before approval by FDA
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Cyril Ramaphosa’s broken time ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
STUART THEOBALD: Land rights and the economy are ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Growth will never be enough; SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GAVIN RICH: The greatest time-wasting rugby Test ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SOLLY MAPAILA: Scientific socialism more relevant ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: ANC on the wrong side of history again

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA is out of step with AU and some Arab states on Israel

Opinion / Letters

Israel offers third Covid-19 booster shot as new cases surge

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.