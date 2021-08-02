Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Direct voting is better

It will get ugly, but that is the nature of politics

02 August 2021 - 14:12
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Any type of direct voting would be better than our present system, which allows corruption in that politicians account to no-one but the party.

The old question: “How do you know when a politician is lying?  Answer: “Their lips are moving!”

With direct voting of course it will get ugly, that is the nature of politics. Every politician voted for would be held accountable to his constituency voters, as they are in most other democracies.

Here the politicians all have to toe the party line or lose their overpaid jobs — the time sitting but not doing much else. Certainly not holding their bosses to account.

Peter L’Estrange
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Hong Kong anti-corruption watchdog charges pro-democracy singer

Anthony Wong is charged with "corrupt conduct" at a 2018 election rally in the latest legal action by authorities in the Chinese-ruled city
World
8 hours ago

LETTER: Beware the ‘coup’ as a means to election theft

The recent unrest was a threat to civil rights, but so too is any attempt to use it as a reason to postpone elections
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Why Moseneke was wrong about postponing the election

Democracy has many ingredients and requires many safeguards, but the greatest of these is the vote
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Cyril Ramaphosa’s broken time ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
STUART THEOBALD: Land rights and the economy are ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Growth will never be enough; SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GAVIN RICH: The greatest time-wasting rugby Test ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SOLLY MAPAILA: Scientific socialism more relevant ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.