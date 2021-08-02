LETTER: Direct voting is better

Any type of direct voting would be better than our present system, which allows corruption in that politicians account to no-one but the party.

The old question: “How do you know when a politician is lying? Answer: “Their lips are moving!”

With direct voting of course it will get ugly, that is the nature of politics. Every politician voted for would be held accountable to his constituency voters, as they are in most other democracies.

Here the politicians all have to toe the party line or lose their overpaid jobs — the time sitting but not doing much else. Certainly not holding their bosses to account.

Peter L’Estrange

Via email

