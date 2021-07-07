LETTER: Condemn Chinese oppression

As China celebrates the centenary of the establishment of the Chinese Communist Party the world needs to call it to account for its aggression, oppression and deceit.

It needs to stand up for human rights in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, including cultural, language, religious and heritage destruction, family separation, dehumanisation, humiliation, illegal imprisonments, rape and torture. This is what the Communist Party of China celebrates: the appalling achievements of a brutal regime.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in China despite serious recent allegations of human rights violations and abuses across the region, particularly in occupied Tibet and East Turkestan.

Members of the Uighur community are deeply concerned that their people were subjected to forced labour and sterilisation, severe torture, rape in concentration camps, and various unspeakable forms of violence and abuse in the region under the former Chinese dictator of the Tibet Autonomous Region, Chen Quanguo.

Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hongkongers demonstrated on International Olympic Day 2021, calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Chinese government has come under increasing criticism from the international community after mounting evidence revealed that Beijing is implementing an intense campaign of ethnic and cultural genocide as well as horrific human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Recent satellite imagery has shown the rapid growth of mass concentration camps in the countryside of Xinjiang.

Samaoen Osman

Crawford

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.