National Jacob Zuma must admit mistakes to get pardon, Frank Chikane says The former director-general in the presidency says the former president's impending arrest is an important moment in SA's fight against corruption

Former director-general in the presidency Frank Chikane says he has no issue with former President Jacob Zuma getting a presidential pardon if he applies for it, but he must first admit to his mistakes.

Although Chikane has been a vocal critic of the former president in recent years over state capture, in recent days he has defended the principle of equality before the law. He and Zuma are old comrades and on Wednesday he told Business Day that if the former president admitted that he made mistakes, he should be considered for a presidential pardon...