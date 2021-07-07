STEVEN KUO: Aid Africa back in fashion as authoritarian and liberal capitalism compete
After Joe Biden announced return of the US, Xi Jinping proposes that it, Germany and France co-operate to help continent
07 July 2021 - 15:38
As a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of the Western Cape’s political studies department a decade ago, I once remarked in front of graduate students and staff about “us in the West”. An older member of staff corrected me and said: “We are in Africa — we are not the West.”
That slip of the tongue, and correction (thank you, Keith!), has stayed with me as I examine (and own up to) my ideological biases. After my postdoc, I was “Shanghaied” and spent two happy years teaching in that city. During my time there I asked my students to keep open minds and read analysis from different views first — Indian, Russian, American, British and Japanese — before they made up their minds on international issues...
