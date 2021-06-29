World / Asia

Xi urges loyalty as ruling party celebrates 100 years

Chinese president calls on Communist party members ‘to dedicate everything’

29 June 2021 - 10:06 Yew Lun Tian
Chinese President Xi Jinping appears on a large screen as performers dance during a mass gala marking the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party on Monday at the Olympic Bird’s Nest stadium in Beijing. Picture: Getty Images/Kevin Frayer
Beijing — Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged Chinese Communist party members to remain loyal and continue to serve the people as he awarded a new medal of honour to 29 members as part of the ruling party’s 100th anniversary celebrations this week.

The medal ceremony took place in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People with much fanfare and was broadcast live on national television, as the party prepares to mark its 100th birthday on Thursday.

The “July 1 medal”, announced in 2017 and given out for the first time on Tuesday, is part of Xi’s efforts to shore up the image of one of the world’s most powerful political parties.

He urged members to “firmly keep the loyalty and love for the party and the people close to one’s heart, turn that into action, dedicate everything, even your precious life, to the party and the people”.

Honoured for “outstanding contributions” to the party, the medal recipients included soldiers, community workers and professionals in the arts and science.

The Chinese Communist party had 91.9-million members in 2019, or 6.6% of China’s population, and has ruled the country since 1949.

As part of the anniversary week celebrations, the party also staged a gala performance on Monday night in the National Stadium, or “Bird’s Nest” as it is commonly called. Party leaders and foreign diplomats watched the extravaganza of song, dance and theatre which credited the party with guiding China’s rise into a great power over the past century.

The show culminated with the audience singing the song Without the Communist Party, There Would Be No New China, and five minutes of fireworks.

Many Chinese cheered the celebration by posting online well-wishes for the country and party on social media. Some comments were less cheery.

“Only when housing price falls, can the people start to feel happiness,” read one comment, which received 39 “likes”.

Reuters

