LETTER: Critical race theory is a poison that strikes at the heart of liberal democracy

I’m sure the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) is more than capable of defending itself against Roger Southall’s attack (“IRR now a right-wing agitator,” June 24). Since it was founded in 1929 the IRR has endured almost a century of enemy fire (and potshots) from racial nationalists, both white and black, as well as the leftist vanguard of the tripartite alliance.

Even liberals of a more social democratic bent — from the Liberal Party and Black Sash, through Ken Owen in a certain phase, to sections of the DA — have at times crossed swords with the institute.

That is because the IRR is engaged in the battle of ideas. Southall seems to confuse the IRR’s ideological contestation with what he deems to be its “increasing politicisation”. But there has always been a dynamic tension in SA between liberal think-tanks and political parties punting liberal values.

The notion peddled in some quarters of the IRR having captured the DA is pure nonsense. In outlook, the IRR may well be more Republican than Democrat (or more Milton Friedman than John Maynard Keynes), but the idea that this is likely to “undermine the reputation of its research for probity and … reliability” is poppycock.

Personally, I don’t care much for Trump, or guns, or fanatical libertarianism. But I’m glad the IRR is championing property rights and exposing the fraud of critical race theory. The latter is a poison that strikes at the heart of liberal democracy – and liberal ideas about freedom, rights and citizenship – in a way that most well-meaning bien pensants fail to understand, or care about.

Michael Cardo, MP, Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.