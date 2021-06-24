LETTER: Kruger National Park in a bad way

I still love the Kruger National Park, but there is no doubt that standards have slipped significantly. The acid test is public ablutions, which are in an unacceptable state at Letaba (especially), Satara and Skukuza.

International standards of quality control are sadly lacking. We had an enjoyable stay a week or so ago, but standards are lacking in a number of areas.

Terry Strachan, Pietermaritzburg

