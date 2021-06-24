Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kruger National Park in a bad way

24 June 2021 - 16:25
Picture: 123RF/SUSAN RICHEY-SCHMITZ
Picture: 123RF/SUSAN RICHEY-SCHMITZ

I still love the Kruger National Park, but there is no doubt that standards have slipped significantly. The acid test is public ablutions, which are in an unacceptable state at Letaba (especially), Satara and Skukuza.

International standards of quality control are sadly lacking. We had an enjoyable stay a week or so ago, but standards are lacking in a number of areas.

Terry Strachan, Pietermaritzburg

