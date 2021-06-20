Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kruger still worth a visit

Pandemic has placed huge financial stress on the park

20 June 2021 - 16:44
Kruger Park. Picture: 123RF
Kruger Park. Picture: 123RF

Derek du Plessis's letter refers (“Kruger National Park has gone to the dogs”, June 14). This was not my experience in September. Due to Covid-19 my son and I found ourselves allocated to the new Skukuza Safari Lodge instead of Lower Sabie, and we had a wonderful holiday.

Yes, it is oddly situated away from the river with no view, but that’s hardly the current management’s fault. The service was enthusiastic and very good. And there was great Wi-Fi, which was just as well as my son had to write two university exams online due to the lockdown.

We drove widely from north to south and had braais on route. Gas was available and the shops were well stocked. I have an ordinary car, and the roads caused no issues. Staff were courteous when we were delayed by a late lion sighting, and we enjoyed a morning bush walk.

I look forward to returning soon. We cannot as a country allow Kruger to decline. It must also be protected from expropriation. SA has a terribly low percentage of land set aside for non-human creatures.

The shortage of visitors due to the pandemic has placed huge financial stress on the park. I wish Kruger managing executive Gareth Coleman all the best. His job is not easy. Are the staff all buying into Sanparks’ vision and mission? Remember, the interests of neighbouring communities need to be taken into account too.

David J Thomson
Strand

LETTER: Kruger National Park has gone to the dogs

Standards in this icon of SA tourism have been declining steadily over many years
Opinion
5 days ago

Kruger Park staff to be polygraphed to stop rhino poaching amid concerns over internal corruption

SANParks says it is closer to implementing lie detector tests, but no date has been set yet
National
1 month ago

Rhino poachers move in as lockdown restrictions ease up

The initial hard lockdown in 2020 saw poaching numbers plummet, but as travel restrictions have lifted, the rhino is back in the cross hairs
National
1 month ago
