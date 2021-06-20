LETTER: Kruger still worth a visit

Derek du Plessis's letter refers (“Kruger National Park has gone to the dogs”, June 14). This was not my experience in September. Due to Covid-19 my son and I found ourselves allocated to the new Skukuza Safari Lodge instead of Lower Sabie, and we had a wonderful holiday.

Yes, it is oddly situated away from the river with no view, but that’s hardly the current management’s fault. The service was enthusiastic and very good. And there was great Wi-Fi, which was just as well as my son had to write two university exams online due to the lockdown.

We drove widely from north to south and had braais on route. Gas was available and the shops were well stocked. I have an ordinary car, and the roads caused no issues. Staff were courteous when we were delayed by a late lion sighting, and we enjoyed a morning bush walk.

I look forward to returning soon. We cannot as a country allow Kruger to decline. It must also be protected from expropriation. SA has a terribly low percentage of land set aside for non-human creatures.

The shortage of visitors due to the pandemic has placed huge financial stress on the park. I wish Kruger managing executive Gareth Coleman all the best. His job is not easy. Are the staff all buying into Sanparks’ vision and mission? Remember, the interests of neighbouring communities need to be taken into account too.

David J Thomson

Strand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.